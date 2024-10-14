McAllen attorney part of team defending DACA against Texas-led lawsuit

A legal battle over the immigration program known as DACA continues years after it was created.

McAllen immigration attorney Carlos Garcia was among the attorneys holding oral arguments Thursday at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“It was good to see that all three judges were engaged and were asking questions and were taking notes,” Garcia said.

The DACA program protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as minors.

A Texas-led lawsuit is seeking to end the program, arguing medical and educational expenses for DACA recipients is costing taxpayers. Garcia and other attorneys claim the states haven't proven their claims.

“Our goal is that the 5th Circuit finds in our favor, and finds that this program can move forward,” Garcia said.

In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he believes the DACA program is illegal.

Attorneys are waiting for the circuit court's decision, and the case is expected to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

