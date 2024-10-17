Game of the Week: Rio Hondo vs. Lyford

The district battle between Lyford and Rio Hondo is this week's Game of the Week.

The matchup marks the halfway point of district play.

Both teams are currently tied at 2-1 for second place in the district standings.

"Everybody's fired up," Rio Hondo head coach Rocky James said. "It should be a fun game."

"It's gonna be a battle," Lyford head coach Gerardo Juaregui added. "Always a great game, it's always a rivalry."

It's Rio Hondo high-powered offense versus Lyford's shutdown defense.

The Bobcats averaging over 42 points per game so far this season. However, the Bulldogs have held opponents to less than 12 points per contest over their last five matchups.

"These athletes I have are really good when it comes to throwing the ball, and even running the ball." Coach James said of his players on the offensive side. "I'm really excited about the offense."

"They've been jelling. They're really playing with energy and having each other's back and all that," Juaregui said of the defensive unit. "Our defense has been stout the last couple of weeks."

A thrilling one-point victory for Lyford last Friday night has the Bulldogs feeling confident heading into this Friday.

Meanwhile, Rio Hondo is coming off a huge win from last week. They hope to take that momentum from the offense's 49-point performance into this week's game.

"We really want to win since we lost last year," Rio Hondo senior quarterback Ruben Atkinson said. "And now we're going back for revenge as our last [meeting] of our senior year."

The game is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Lyford.