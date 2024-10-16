x

High School Volleyball: Highlights from October 15th, 2024

6 hours 8 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 11:13 PM October 15, 2024 in Sports

PSJA defeats Edinburg 3-1

Harlingen defeats Brownsville Veterans 3-1

Weslaco defeats La Joya 3-0

Edcouch-Elsa defeats Harlingen South 3-0

