Brownsville woman honored after turning 103

A Brownsville woman was recognized by city leaders Monday after turning 103 years old.

A proclamation was dedicated to Reyes Alanis Treviño, who has lived in Brownsville since the 1970s.

Treviño celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. Her family said she was studied by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

“We strongly believe that my mom’s long and fruitful life is because of her good eating habits, and she was very precise in everything that she did in life," Treviño’s daughter — Irma — said.

Treviño has six children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.