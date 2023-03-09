Burcu Soysal - FIGHTING FAR FROM HOME

At the WAC tournament in Las Vegas, KRGV Sports reporter Brandon Benitez sat down with UTRGV women's basketball center Burcu Soysal who shared her story about her native Turkey being struck with a devastating earthquake in February that has claimed the lives of an estimated 45,000 people.

Soysal shares the story of being so far away from her family while information on their safety and well being was delayed and scarce.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Soysal and her family. From the GoFundme Page "Any contribution big or small will be helpful and greatly appreciated"

LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/turkey-earthquake-relief-for-soysal-family