Burned woman's body found in east Texas in 2006 identified

LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the burned body of a woman found in east Texas more than 12 years ago has been identified.

Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and sheriff's Lt. Eddie Hope say the body found Oct. 29, 2006, and known as Lavender Doe has been identified, but declined to release the woman's name.

The body was found near Kilgore, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Dallas.

The identification was first announced Tuesday by the DNA Doe Project, a California-based nonprofit agency.

The sheriff's office says a man suspected of killing Lavender Doe as well as a woman in Longview last July is in custody and has confessed.

