Business owner voices concern over power grid capacity

4 hours 13 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, July 16 2022 Jul 16, 2022 July 16, 2022 7:51 PM July 16, 2022 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Electricity is essential for Guadalupe Mejia Cuevas.

She works at an ice cream shop and said if the power goes out, all her product would melt – and she would lose business.

“We practically don't have any other choice,” Cuevas said. “If the power goes out we would not have a way to maintain the product.”

In the last week, Texas' power grid operator asked customers to limit the use of electricity on two separate occasions during high demand to avoid possible blackouts.

A power grid expert said with more summer months ahead, ERCOT will continue to issue these warnings.

