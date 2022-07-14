ERCOT issues second energy conservation request

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has sent out two conservation alerts this week.

On Monday, ECROT requested for people to try to conserve electricity until 8 p.m. due to high demand throughout Texas because of sustained heat.

On Wednesday, the temperature was expected to hit at least 100 degrees, the same as what was experienced on Monday.

ERCOT requested for voluntary conservation on Wednesday until 9 p.m. and says it reduced expected use by 500 megawatts, or what tens of thousands of homes use in one year.

"We are asking customers that between those times, maybe adjust the thermostat," AEP Texas employee Eladio Jaimez said. "Raise it two or three degrees from what their normal settings are, especially if they're going to be away from home."

AEP Texas says to reduce thermostat use, use fans, wait until the evening to use large appliances and check your door seams for a proper seal.

"If demand overpasses supply too much, then there is a possibility they could ask for controlled outages," Brownsville Public Utilities Board employee Ryan Greenfield said.

ECROT says today it's facing lower wind production than normal, forced thermal outages, and cloud cover in west Texas limiting solar power.

Gov. Abbott, who appoints members to the public utilities commission, told ABC affiliate KVUE on Monday that new techniques approved in the last legislative session gave the commission flexibility this summer.

"We believe that going forward with the tools that ERCOT has and the PUC now has, we will be able to make it through the summer," Abbott said.

ERCOT says the tipping point for putting out this advisory is when projected reserves fall below 2300 megawatts. That is about what hundreds of thousands of homes use in a year.