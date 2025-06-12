x

Cafetería móvil ofrece servicios de catering en el Valle

Cafetería móvil ofrece servicios de catering en el Valle
5 hours 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 4:31 PM June 12, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Cafecitos's Espresso Mobile Bar ofrece bebidas de espresso con sabor de calidad a la gente del Valle del Río Grande.

La cafetería se especializa por ofrecer sus servicios en eventos, mercados y caterings. 

Invitados:

-Derek Galvan, propietario.

-Fay Galvan, gerente de redes sociales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days