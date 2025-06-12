Cafetería móvil ofrece servicios de catering en el Valle
Cafecitos's Espresso Mobile Bar ofrece bebidas de espresso con sabor de calidad a la gente del Valle del Río Grande.
La cafetería se especializa por ofrecer sus servicios en eventos, mercados y caterings.
Invitados:
-Derek Galvan, propietario.
-Fay Galvan, gerente de redes sociales.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
