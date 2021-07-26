Cameron Co. Leaders Encourage Voters to Participate in Mid-Term Election

BROWNSVILLE – Educating potential voters is a top priority for leaders in Cameron County.

With the mid-term Election Day coming up Nov. 6, one resident is teaming up with the county to raise awareness of how voting can make a difference.

The Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza says typically during a presidential election they see a 60 percent voter turnout.

Yet during mid-term elections, they’ll see only a 40 percent voter turnout.

Garza is looking to bump both numbers through community partnerships.

The last day to register to vote in the mid-term election is Oct. 9.

Early voting will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2.

