Cameron Co. Leaders Encourage Voters to Participate in Mid-Term Election
BROWNSVILLE – Educating potential voters is a top priority for leaders in Cameron County.
With the mid-term Election Day coming up Nov. 6, one resident is teaming up with the county to raise awareness of how voting can make a difference.
The Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza says typically during a presidential election they see a 60 percent voter turnout.
Yet during mid-term elections, they’ll see only a 40 percent voter turnout.
Garza is looking to bump both numbers through community partnerships.
The last day to register to vote in the mid-term election is Oct. 9.
Early voting will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2.
