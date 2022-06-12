Cameron Co. Runaway ICE Detainee Back in Custody

HARLINGEN – Harlingen Police Department informs the runaway Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee Wilson Perez Reyes is now back in custody.

He had escaped while receiving medical treatment from Valley Baptist Medical Center on Thursday.

Reyes Perez was spotted and detained by a retired Harlingen Police Officer who notified Harlingen police Department.

Officers apprehended Reyes Perez and returned him to Federal Custody.