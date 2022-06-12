Cameron Co. Runaway ICE Detainee Back in Custody
HARLINGEN – Harlingen Police Department informs the runaway Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee Wilson Perez Reyes is now back in custody.
He had escaped while receiving medical treatment from Valley Baptist Medical Center on Thursday.
Reyes Perez was spotted and detained by a retired Harlingen Police Officer who notified Harlingen police Department.
Officers apprehended Reyes Perez and returned him to Federal Custody.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Palmhurst sets date for special mayoral election
-
Hidalgo County judge wins lawsuit challenging results of March 2022 Democratic primary
-
Family reaches settlement in fight to protect historic cemetery from border wall
-
Mission, Palmview holding runoff races
-
Valley International Airport reacts to end of COVID-19 test requirement for international...