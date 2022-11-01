Cameron County announces free weekly COVID-19 pop-up testing

The Cameron County Public Health department announced free weekly COVID-19 testing in San Benito.

No appointments or IDs are required to get tested, according to the county public health department.

The testing will be held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cameron County Public Health building, located at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito.

The pop-up testing comes as the city of Brownsville decreased the Covid threat level matrix to level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased to less than 50 cases,” the news release stated. “Currently, the vaccination rate for Cameron County is 94.64% for individuals 65 years and older and 83.8% for people six months and older.”

In a statement, Cameron County Public Health Director Dr. Arturo Rodriguez urged residents to continue practicing safety measures.

“Let’s continue having low numbers by remembering to continue practicing safety measures such as remembering to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing, and wear a mask," Rodriguez said. “Citizens are also advised to get their vaccine or booster if they have not done so already, it is the safest and best line of defense against a virus such as COVID.”