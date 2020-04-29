Cameron County announces new virus-related death, surpasses 400 confirmed cases

On Wednesday, Cameron County confirmed another coronavirus-related death linked to a Harlingen nursing home.

According to a news release from officials, the patient was an 84-year-old woman who lived at Windsor Atrium. This is sixth death reported in connection to the nursing home. The death toll in Cameron County is now at 17.

The county also reported 14 more people tested positive for the virus. Bringing the total to 401 confirmed cases.

Included in the new cases are eight people from Brownsville, three females from Harlingen, and individuals from Los Indios, Olimito and San Benito, according to the news release.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 178 have reportedly recovered.