Cameron County DA reacts to guilty verdict in trial of man accused of killing 2-year-old girl

A jury convicted a man of the charge of injury to a child in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz called it the “right” verdict.

“Because of the nature of the offense, it is very difficult. You don't get to show the jury the stab wound or the bullet wound; it's just blunt trauma,” Saenz said. “And the jury understandably has a hard time with that, but again I’m very thankful and grateful that they reached a right verdict."

Jorge Abundez was also charged with murder in the death of Katalina Castaneda, but a mistrial was declared Tuesday on the capital murder charge.

Abundez was dating Castaneda’s mother in 2017 when the toddler was found unresponsive at their Harlingen home. Abundez and Castaneda's mother originally told investigators she fell down the stairs.

Autopsy photos of the victim presented to the jury during Abundez’s trial showed Castaneda’s body was covered in bruises. A pathologist said those types of bruises don't happen from a fall down the stairs.

Abundez later blamed Castaneda's older brother for the injuries.

The case never sat right with Saenz, who hired a private investigator to look into the case.

Saenz kept a photo of Castaneda in his wallet for the last six years, referring to the case as “special.”

“This is just a 2-year-old. An innocent little girl that was murdered and brutally murdered, and it just stuck to me and I just couldn't get it out of my mind,” Saenz said. “I wanted to bring justice to her and I wanted to do the right thing, and that's why I never gave up on the case."

Abundez was sentenced to 60 years in jail. Saenz said he is pleased with the jury's decision, and will not retry Abundez on the capital murder charge.