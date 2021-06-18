Cameron County DA sends letter to SpaceX over highway closures, possible state law violations

The Cameron County District Attorney has notified SpaceX of possible violations of state law.

In a letter, Cameron County DA Luis V. Saenz says his staff members were detained by SpaceX security officers on a public road while investigating a complaint.

The staff notified the employee that the roads were public and not authorized to be closed by the company by either the comissioners court or sheriff's office.

In the letter, Saenz advises the company's operations senior director that the obstruction of the road is a Class B misdemeanor and that the SpaceX security officers impersonation of a public servant is a third-degree felony.

Saenz goes on to mention that SpaceX may have already exceeded their allotted closure hours for the year, asking for logs from the company to verify the closures.