Cameron County holding free tuberculosis testing following possible exposure at Harlingen nursing homes

Free tuberculosis testing will be provided in Harlingen after over 600 current and former residents and employees at two nursing homes were possibly exposed to the disease, according to the news release.

On Friday, the Cameron County Public Health Department announced that an investigation was underway at the Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare nursing homes.

Cameron County Public Health is asking individuals who resided or worked at the facilities between April 1, 2024, and Nov. 6, 2024 be tested.

Testing will be provided at no cost to the individuals on Monday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlingen Public Health Center, located at 711 N “L” Street in Harlingen.

The tuberculosis testing will blood be drawn from an individual’s arm, the release noted.

Symptoms include a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, chest pain, coughing up blood, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

“The symptoms for tuberculosis are very similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, that if it goes undiagnosed for a long period of time, a contact investigation of this magnitude will occur,” Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo stated in the news release. “The nursing home facilities we have been working with have been extremely cooperative in helping us identify and test individuals who may have been possibly exposed, but our attempts to reach former residents and employees has been difficult that we need the public’s help to reach those no longer at the facilities.”

More information is available over the phone at 956-247-3650.