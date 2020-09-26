Cameron County hopeful that judge's decision to extend census deadline will produce a more complete count

A preliminary injunction signed by a federal judge in California could allow the 2020 U.S. Census to continue until the end of October.

The additional month could make a big difference in the Rio Grande Valley, where cities and counties have struggled to make sure everyone is counted.

About 51% of people in Cameron County have responded to the census.

"I'm sure that if we can get those extra 30 days and we get everyone focused on it, we could reach 60%," said Cameron County District Clerk Sylvia Garza-Perez, the chairwoman of the county's Complete Count Committee. "It would be great for Cameron County."

