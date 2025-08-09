Cameron County jail renamed after former sheriff

The old Cameron County jail now has a new name.

Cameron County commissioners honored former Sheriff Alex Perez by naming the building after him.

Perez was there for the ceremony on Saturday. He was joined by family and friends.

"I was tearing up during the ceremony. It's so nice to see how honored and appreciated he is for everything he's done, because he truly deserves it," Perez's granddaughter, Valeria, said.

Sheriff Perez was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 1977. He was elected sheriff in 1985.