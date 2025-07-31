Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announces re-election bid

County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. announced his candidacy for re-election, according to a Thursday news release.

The news release states that Treviño’s candidacy reaffirms his commitment “to the bold leadership that has helped usher in an era of growth and transformation across Cameron County.”

In a statement, Treviño said the county has made tremendous progress, and he’s committed to ensure the county keeps moving forward.

“We’ve accomplished a lot, but there’s more to do,” Treviño said. “From advancing the South Padre Island second causeway to strengthening cross-border trade and attracting quality employers, we must stay focused on building a better future for every resident.”

Treviño, whose public service began as Brownsville city commissioner and mayor, emphasized the power of unity and collaboration in achieving long-term success.

“None of the remarkable success Cameron County has achieved happens overnight and without teamwork,” Treviño said. “It has been the honor of my life to lead the Cameron County Commissioners Court — and together we’ve built momentum, unity, and a shared vision for a strong future.”

Treviño has held the position since 2016. His name will be on the ballot for the March 2026 primaries.