Cameron County leaders express support for Valley reps protesting voting bill

In a sign of solidarity, the Brownsville mayor, the Cameron County judge and other leaders showed their support for two state representatives who left Texas on Monday.

Alex Dominguez and Eddie Lucio III joined dozens of their Democratic colleagues who flew to Washington, D.C. to protest the controversial voting bill Republicans are pushing to pass in the special session.

The current bill - already approved by the Texas Senate - includes the end of drive-thru voting which was used during the height of the pandemic.

“The whole idea that this is to attack - or to address election integrity - is a misnomer at best,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

"They feel that what is being proposed by the Republicans is, like Representative Lucio said, voter suppression,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said.

Also present in the Friday press conference were Cameron County commissioners Sofia Benavides and Gus Ruiz. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza was also present but he did not provide comments.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Republican party chair for Cameron county but did not hear back.