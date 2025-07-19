Cameron County partners with Texas Secretary of State's office to train election workers

The Cameron County Elections Department hosted a Thursday training for election workers.

It was a regional training with the Texas Secretary of State's office.

Hidalgo, Willacy and five counties from outside the Rio Grande Valley were involved.

"We're covering topics such as cybersecurity, chain of custody— essentially to make sure we have nice, secure elections and that we are doing everything we can to document the process,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Thursday was the last day of the two-day training.