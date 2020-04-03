Cameron County reaches 62 confirmed coronavirus cases
BROWNSVILLE – In Cameron County, the total number of coronavirus cases hit 62 after health officials confirmed seven new cases Friday.
The new cases involve a 23-year-old, 90-year-old and 57-year-old, all females from Brownsville; 43-year-old Harlingen man, a 42-year-old Santa Rosa woman, a 49-year-old woman from San Benito and a 61-year-old man from Port Isabel.
Four of the new cases are linked to previous cases, one is considered a travel-related case and two community-spread cases.
According to the county, out of the 62 confirmed cases, 10 people have been cleared.
