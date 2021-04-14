Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 59 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 59 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 80's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,595 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 59 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,410 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,549 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.