Cameron County reports 319 positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported 319 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 144 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to a news release from Cameron County.
WEDNESDAY'S REPORT: Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 149 positive cases
The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
- 178 people in the 0-19 age group
- 49 people in their 20s
- 28 people in their 30s
- 38 people in their 40s
- 16 people in their 50s
- 6 people in their 60s
- 4 people in the 70+ age group
Since the pandemic began, 46,661 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
The county had no new coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death count in the county at 1,731.
A total of 42,519 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.63% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
