Cameron County reports 319 positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported 319 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 144 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

178 people in the 0-19 age group

49 people in their 20s

28 people in their 30s

38 people in their 40s

16 people in their 50s

6 people in their 60s

4 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, 46,661 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

The county had no new coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death count in the county at 1,731.

A total of 42,519 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.63% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.