x

Cameron County reports 319 positive cases of COVID-19

4 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, August 13 2021 Aug 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 5:28 PM August 13, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County on Friday reported 319 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 144 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to a news release from Cameron County.

WEDNESDAY'S REPORT: Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 149 positive cases

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups: 

  • 178 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 49 people in their 20s
  • 28 people in their 30s
  • 38 people in their 40s
  • 16 people in their 50s
  • 6 people in their 60s
  • 4 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, 46,661 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

The county had no new coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death count in the county at 1,731.

A total of 42,519 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.63% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days