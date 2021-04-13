Cameron County reports 83 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 83 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The news release from the county didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,351 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,416 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The county did not report any new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, leaving the county COVID-19 death toll at 1,594.