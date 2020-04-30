x

Cameron County reports another coronavirus-related death, 11 new cases

On Thursday, Cameron County confirmed another coronavirus-related death linked to a Harlingen nursing home.

According to a news release, the patient was an 92-year-old man who lived at Windsor Atrium. The death toll in Cameron County is now at 18.

The county also reported 11 more people tested positive for the virus. Bringing the total to 412 confirmed cases.

Included in the new cases are eight people from Brownsville, two from Harlingen, and one from San Benito, according to the news release. Two of the cases are a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, both from Brownsville.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 187 have reportedly recovered.

