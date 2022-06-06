Cameron County reports five coronavirus-related deaths, 223 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 223 cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, a woman in her 50s from Harlingen, a woman in her 70s from Harlingen, a woman in her 40s from San Benito and a woman in her 70s from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to the report. Of the reported deaths, none were fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,247 deaths, according to the report.

The 223 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 52 20s 34 30s 29 40s 42 50s 26 60s 20 70+ 20 Total: 223

Of the 223 people who tested positive for the virus, 166 confirmed reports were based on PCR testing, 51 probable reports were based on antigen testing, and 6 at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.72% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.