Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related deaths, and 768 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 768 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from Cameron County Public Health.

One female in her 90's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus. She was not fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,317 deaths.

The 768 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-9 96 10-19 92 20s 115 30s 87 40s 92 50s 109 60s 99 70+ 78 Total: 768

Of the 768 people who tested positive for the virus, 370 confirmed reports based on PCR test, 445 reports based on antigen test and 10 at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.52% of the population six months and older are fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.61% of the population 65 years and older is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received one dose.