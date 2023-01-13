Cameron County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, and 858 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 858 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from Cameron County Public Health.

One female in her 80's from Harlingen, one female in her 80's from Lozano and one female in her 90's from La Feria died as a result of the virus. Of the three deaths, one was not fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,320 deaths.

The 858 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-9 113 10-19 91 20s 96 30s 83 40s 101 50s 115 60s 105 70+ 100 Total: 858

Of the 858 people who tested positive for the virus, 284 confirmed reports based on PCR test, 570 reports based on antigen test and 4 at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.52% of the population six months and older are fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.61% of the population 65 years and older is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received one dose.