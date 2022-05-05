x

Cameron County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 35 cases of COVID-19

Thursday, May 05 2022
Photo credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus. One of the men was fully vaccinated, according to the report. 

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,234 deaths, according to the report. 

The 35 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 12
20s 2
30s 3
40s 7
50s 4
60s 2
70+ 5
Total: 35

Of the 35 people who tested positive for the virus, 18 confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and 17 probable reports were based on antigen testing. Zero at-home test results were reported. 

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.09% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

