Cameron County reports 18 cases of COVID-19

1 day 16 hours 15 minutes ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 4:13 PM May 03, 2022 in News - Local

Cameron County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 18 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,232 deaths, according to the report. 

The 18 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 11
20s 4
30s 2
40s 0
50s 1
60s 0
70+ 0
Total: 18

Of the 18 people who tested positive for the virus, six confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and 12 probable reports were based on antigen testing. No at-home test results were reported. 

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.07% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

