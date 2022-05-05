Cameron County reports 18 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 18 new cases of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,232 deaths, according to the report.
The 18 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|11
|20s
|4
|30s
|2
|40s
|0
|50s
|1
|60s
|0
|70+
|0
|Total:
|18
Of the 18 people who tested positive for the virus, six confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and 12 probable reports were based on antigen testing. No at-home test results were reported.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.07% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.
MONDAY'S REPORT: Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 45 cases of COVID-19
