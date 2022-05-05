Cameron County reports 18 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 18 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,232 deaths, according to the report.

The 18 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 11 20s 4 30s 2 40s 0 50s 1 60s 0 70+ 0 Total: 18

Of the 18 people who tested positive for the virus, six confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and 12 probable reports were based on antigen testing. No at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.07% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

