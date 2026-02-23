Man arrested following execution of "high-risk" narcotics warrant in Brownsville

Sabino Ybarra (Mugshot courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office)

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested one man on drug charges after executing a "high-risk" narcotics warrant at a Brownsville home, according to a news release.

The news release said the search warrant was executed by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT on Feb. 19 at around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

Sabino Ybarra was arrested and is facing charges of manufacturing or delivery of a substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The news release said the home is known for drug activity. During the search, investigators found cocaine and THC vaping devices on Ybarra and throughout the home.

They seized 22.29 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of THC oils and 0.128 ounces of high-grade marijuana, according to the news release. A loaded 9mm pistol with a high-capacity drum magazine and cash were also recovered.

Ybarra was arrested and taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.