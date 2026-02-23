Valley residents can visit Budweiser Clydesdales prior to Charro Days parade performance

The Budweiser Clydesdales are heading to the Rio Grande Valley and will be making a few appearances prior to their Charro Days parade performance.

From Feb. 25 through Feb. 28, Valley residents will have opportunities to see the horses up close and even have photo opportunities.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, there will be a one-horse show in Mission at Walmart, located at 2410 East Expressway 83, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A second one-horse show will be held on Friday, Feb. 27 in Harlingen at Walmart, located at 1801 West Lincoln Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On both days, nine Clydesdale horses will be available for stable visits at the RGV Livestock Showgrounds in Mercedes, 1000 North Texas Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Dalmatian will also be available during the stable visits. Dalmatians have traveled with the Clydesdale hitch since the 1950s. The breed has been associated with horses and is valued for their speed, endurance and dependable nature.

Now, Dalmatians are perched atop the wagon sitting next to the driver.

These visits are all leading up to the full hitch show at the 89th Annual Charro Days Fiesta Grand International Parade on Saturday, Feb. 28. The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Elizabeth Street.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been the mascot of Anheuser-Busch since 1933 and continue to represent the brand at parades, festivals, and events across the country.