McAllen police seeking to identify suspects in credit card abuse investigation

The McAllen Police Department need help identifying this man and woman who are persons of interest in a credit card abuse investigation. (Photos courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman identified as persons of interest in a credit card abuse investigation.

According to a news release, McAllen police officers investigated a report of credit card abuse at two business locations on or around Feb. 5.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of two people believed to be involved with the unauthorized use and transactions of credit or debit cards, according to the news release.

The female was generally described as having a light complexion, dark hair and wearing eyeglasses. She's about 5'5" to 5'7" in height and has a visible tattoo on her chest.

The male is described as having a dark complexion, a medium build, about 5'8" to 5'10" in heigh and has a locs hairstyle.

The news release said the two suspects may also be involved in similar activity in the Weslaco area. Business locations are asked to be mindful of fraudulent activity and report suspicious people to the police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.