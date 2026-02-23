Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher sentenced to 30 years for possession of child pornography

Leif Erickson Varnum (Mugshot courtest of the Cameron County inmate list)

A former substitute teacher at Point Isabel Independent School District has been sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Leif Erickson Varnum was also charged with invasive visual recording. He was arrested in September 2024 by Laguna Vista police.

According to the indictment, Varnum was in possession of visual material that contained 500 or more visual depictions of a child younger than 14 years old.