Cameron County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, eight cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and eight cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Brownsville and a Harlingen man in his 50s died as a result of the virus. The reported deaths were not fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,230 deaths.

Of the eight people who tested positive for the virus, seven were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and one probable report based on antigen testing was reported. Cameron County did not receive any reports of at-home testing.

The eight people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 2 20s 2 30s 1 40s 1 50s 1 60s 0 70+ 1 Total: 8

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.57% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.