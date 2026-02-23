Texas Agriculture Commissioner reacts to death of Mexican cartel leader during San Juan visit
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller held a press conference in San Juan on Monday regarding the death of Mexican cartel leader Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."
According to a news release, Miller called upon producers along the U.S.-Mexican border to practice heightened vigilance in the coming days and weeks.
Miller also called on President Donald Trump to step up U.S. military intervention to eliminate the threat of the cartels, according to the news release.
