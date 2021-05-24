Cameron County resumes COVID-19 testing in Brownsville, Harlingen this week

Photo credit: City of Harlingen

Free COVID-19 testing at locations in Brownsville and Harlingen resumes Monday.

No appointment nor insurance is required. Recipients are asked to bring identification.

Testing will take place at the following locations from Monday, May 24- Friday, May 28.

• Brownsville Sports Park- 1000 Sports Park Blvd, Brownsville, TX

• 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PCR Testing)

• Cameron County offices next to Administrative Building- 954 E. Harrison St, Brownsville

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PCR & Rapid Testing)

• Harlingen Sports Complex- 3139 Wilson Road, Harlingen

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PCR Testing)

On Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, testing will continue at the following locations:

• Brownsville Sports Park- 1000 Sports Park Blvd, Brownsville, TX

• 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PCR Testing)

• Harlingen Sports Complex- 3139 Wilson Road, Harlingen