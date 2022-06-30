x

Cameron County sees new high levels of COVID-19 community transmissions

2 hours 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 30 2022 Jun 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 10:28 AM June 30, 2022 in News

Cameron County is seeing high levels of COVID-19 community transmissions. 

The omicron variant and the low percentages of booster vaccinations are some reasons why COVID-19 cases have risen, according to the news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. 

The relaxing of precautions such as masks, gatherings and travel are also cited as reasons for an increase in cases. 

More than 343,000 people in Cameron County are fully vaccinated, but less than half of those have received at least one booster, according to data from the state health department.

The CDC recommends the following steps to protect yourself and each other:

  • Wear a mask when indoors in public and on public transportation
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Test as soon as possible if you have symptoms 
  • If you are at high risks for severe illness, consider taking additional precautious by consulting with your health care provider for additional available treatments.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days