x

Cameron County sheriff identifies woman found dead in Harlingen

5 hours 39 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, January 18 2021 Jan 18, 2021 January 18, 2021 10:19 AM January 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

A woman who was found dead in Harlingen on Saturday has been identified. 

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says the woman was Cassandra Leeann Saldana, 32, of Harlingen. 

RELATED: Woman found dead in vehicle in Harlingen

Deputies found Saldana in a black Dodge Durango in an alley near Kroger Avenue. 

Garza said the Cameron County Sheriff's Office is waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days