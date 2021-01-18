Cameron County sheriff identifies woman found dead in Harlingen

A woman who was found dead in Harlingen on Saturday has been identified.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says the woman was Cassandra Leeann Saldana, 32, of Harlingen.

Deputies found Saldana in a black Dodge Durango in an alley near Kroger Avenue.

Garza said the Cameron County Sheriff's Office is waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.