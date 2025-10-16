Cameron County to begin $10 million drainage ditch improvement project near Harlingen

Drainage improvements are in the works in the Harlingen area.

Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 is hoping to bring some flood relief to residents who live along Searcy Ranch Road.

The district received a $10 million federal grant to improve a drainage ditch

According to drainage district president Steve Jennings, the drainage ditch caved in following the March 2025 floods.

“When it caves in, it forms a dam which builds the water up back towards Harlingen,” Jennings said. “If we have a 20-foot ditch, and we have a five-foot cave-in, that means that that’s gonna hold 25% of the flow that should be coming out."

Jennings said he hopes the improvements that will be made will prevent future damage.

The drainage district will improve about a mile of the ditch that moves water from Combes, Harlingen, Primera and Palm Valley.

The district hopes to start work on the project in January.

