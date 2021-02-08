Cameron County to hold vaccination clinics for second COVID-19 vaccine dosage

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., discusses the county’s mass vaccination plans with residents under observation after receiving their second dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine at Casa Del Sol in Harlingen on Friday. Photo credit: Rudy Mireles

Those who received their initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Cameron County last month will soon receive their second dose.

Cameron County will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at the Los Fresnos Fire Department and the Brownsville Sports Park, the county announced Monday.

The first clinic, set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, will target those who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Los Fresnos Fire Department on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The second clinic, set for Friday, Feb. 12, will target those who were vaccinated at the Brownsville Sports Park on Friday, Jan. 15.

Both vaccination clinics will begin at 6 a.m. and individuals must line up at those locations no later than noon.

Those seeking to receive their second dosage of the vaccine must come with their COVID-19 vaccination record card and remain in their vehicle.

Correction: The second clinic on Feb. 12 will target those who were vaccinated on Jan. 15.