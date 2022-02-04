Cameron District Attorney's Office teams up with Brownsville ISD for anti-vaping campaign

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is teaming up with Brownsville ISD to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping.

Officials said young people, particularly teens, have been identified as the group most likely to commit vaping-related offenses.

Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia says many kids get involved because of peer pressure, and encourages students to make smart choices.

"I encourage and I invite the parents to learn about vaping and the dangers of vaping, to educate themselves, to reach out,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Chief Garcia also reminded young people that it is a felony to possess, consume or buy any amount of THC oil, which is a primary ingredient in some e-cigarettes.