Canada will announce more than $20 billion in tariffs in response to Trump's metal tariffs

6 hours 1 minute 46 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 11:29 AM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: apnews.com
In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo rolls of steel sit in a warehouse at a fabrication company in Chester, Va. Some U.S. manufacturers are feeling the impact of tariffs of up to 25 percent that the Trump administration has imposed on thousands of products imported from China, Europe, Mexico, Canada, India and Russia, and of retaliatory tariffs that countries have put on U.S. exports. Among the products the U.S. has targeted are aluminum, steel and goods made from those metals, vehicles and their components and computer parts. The retaliation has hit U.S. makers of food and farm products, alcoholic beverages and boats and other vehicles. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled, a senior Canadian government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak before the announcement.

The European Union on Wednesday also announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

