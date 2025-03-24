x

Car crashes into Donna business

1 day 11 hours 49 minutes ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 6:56 PM March 22, 2025 in News - Local

A car crash caused damage to a small business in Donna on Saturday, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Val Verde Road and Old U.S. 83. Video obtained by Channel 5 News showed a damaged vehicle being picked up while crews were cleaning the road.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the Donna police chief for more details.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

