Carolina hosts Dallas after Foegele's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press



Dallas Stars (36-20-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (35-22-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Dallas Stars after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes have gone 19-10-2 in home games. Carolina is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

The Stars have gone 17-10-4 away from home. Dallas has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 21.2% of chances.

Dallas beat Carolina 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 11. Jamie Benn scored three goals for the Stars in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 44 assists and has collected 57 points this season. Sebastian Aho has collected 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Benn leads the Stars with 18 goals and has recorded 34 points. Tyler Seguin has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (upper body), James Reimer: out (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (upper body).

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.