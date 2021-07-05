Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA

MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th.

The roadrunners, headed by longtime Head Coach Laura Groff will host a camp for advanced high school and middle school volleyball players.

The camp will be at the Cavazos Sports Institute located in McAllen.

Volleyball is trending upwards in the valley and gaining a lot of popularity.

Available slots are filling up quickly. This camp is expected to be sold out soon.

This will be the second camp a D1 NCAA volleyball program has held at the CSI.

An opportunity Jaime Cavazos says benefits athletes right here in the valley.

"Volleyball has grown tremendously here. In the past couple years, we've had girls sign to Baylor, and Texas Tech which is phenomenal," said Cavazos.

He added, "These girls do club year round, they play their high school sport, they have private trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, and they go to attend camps and opportunities like this to get better."