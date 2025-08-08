CBP raising awareness on smuggling prescription drugs into the Valley

A lot of Rio Grande Valley families go to Progreso to pick up prescription medications, and federal agents want to give a few reminders on their policies.

"There are individuals that actually try to smuggle large quantities of these medications across the border," Director of Field Operations Donald Kusser said.

Local border authorities met up on Thursday at the Progreso International Bridge as they crack down on prescription drug smuggling.

People can bring some medications over, but there are limits.

Officials say they are noticing a spike in illegal activity involving prescription medications purchased in Mexican border town pharmacies.

"Concealing [medications] inside your vehicles, in your purses, so on and so forth, that is obviously illegal, that is smuggling and there are consequences," Kusser said. "There's another population out there that they need to purchase medications outside of the U.S. and then bring them back. The best thing you can do before you travel foreign is go to cbp.gov, which is know before you go."

For more information on the rules for controlled substances, including quantities allowed, click here.