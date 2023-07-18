Center that offers free counseling in need of funding

The Hope Family Health Center in Weslaco has some money concerns.

The center has only been open for four months, but their funding runs out in December.

"I was in a very dark place and being here, it has helped me move forward, and it has saved my life," Weslaco resident Erica Garcia said.

When the Weslaco Hope Family Center opened in March, Garcia was one of the first patients who sought help.

A traumatic event left Garcia dealing with symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She says in her weekly counseling sessions she learns life-saving coping skills.

Garcia says she has health insurance, but it does not cover counseling, making it almost impossible to find help she can afford.

That's changing because of the free counseling services provided by the Center.

The center is funded by a $125,000 grant from the Knapp Foundation. People six years and older qualify for services if they meet federal poverty guidelines.

"We saw the need in the mid-Valley area. We are providing direct counseling services and this could be individual, direct, group or family," Hope Family Health Center Executive Director Roxanne Ramirez said.

Ramirez says they serve about 80 patients monthly. That boils down to one counselor treating seven patients daily every week.

"One of the biggest things for the healing center is to be able to bridge that gap in the community," Ramirez said.

The grant is set to run out at the end of the year on December 31. Ramirez is actively looking for funding to keep the center's doors open.

"Our prayer is that the new grant period actually gets awarded; we won't find out until about November," Ramirez said. "If that doesn't happen, then we will no longer be able to continue with our services here in the mid-Valley area."

Ramirez is hoping the center will find funding soon, so patients like Garcia can continue receiving treatment.

"I believe it's one of the most important things for us, as humans, to come and get that help. It will release a lot of tension and stress...and bring more peace into your life," Garcia said.

The center is still accepting new patients. If you or someone you know would like to set up an appointment, the number to call is (956) 903-1149.