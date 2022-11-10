Ceremony planned for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg
Driscoll Children’s Hospital will hold a ceremony on Thursday as the last beam is placed on the building in Edinburg.
It’s a signal that the new hospital is getting closer to opening.
“We're just overwhelmed from our support from our community and we'll have some of our children that we've served in the past,” said Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV President Matthew Wolthoff. “They’ll be here — a sign of hope that they will no longer have to travel for specialty care in the future."
Wolthoff says families won't have to wait too much longer.
Around this time next year, the hospital expects to be taking in their first patients.
RELATED COVERAGE:
More News
News Video
-
Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations,...
-
Consumer Reports: Buyers beware
-
Weslaco police seeking tips after restrooms vandalized
-
Ceremony planned for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg
-
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash near McAllen shopping...