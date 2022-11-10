Ceremony planned for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg

Driscoll Children’s Hospital will hold a ceremony on Thursday as the last beam is placed on the building in Edinburg.

It’s a signal that the new hospital is getting closer to opening.

“We're just overwhelmed from our support from our community and we'll have some of our children that we've served in the past,” said Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV President Matthew Wolthoff. “They’ll be here — a sign of hope that they will no longer have to travel for specialty care in the future."

Wolthoff says families won't have to wait too much longer.

Around this time next year, the hospital expects to be taking in their first patients.

RELATED COVERAGE: